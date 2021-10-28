Obituary: Samuel ‘S.A.’ Westbrook, 90, of Nashville

Samuel “S.A.” Westbrook, age 90, of Nashville, Ark., died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Nashville, Ark. He was born June 10, 1931 in Heber Springs, Ark., the son of the late S.A. Westbrook, Sr., and Viola Hawkins Westbrook.

S.A. was a lifelong member of the First Assembly of God where he served as a Deacon, and Sunday School teacher for over 60 years. He graduated from Hope High School and then graduated from the University of Arkansas in Monticello. S.A. served in the United States military as a proud Marine.

He was owner of S.A. Westbrook Logging and Clear Creek Tie Company. Mr. Westbrook served on the Arkansas Forestry Association Board and was a founding member of the Arkansas Timber Producers Association. He was very proud to be a partner with the Log a Load for Kids and along with Charles Moore held the first official Log a Load for Kids fundraiser in Arkansas.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Etheline White Westbrook; infant son William Alexander Westbrook, one brother Don Westbrook and wife Melba Jo, sister Annadean Watson and husband James, and his son-in-law Eddie Dyer.

Survivors include: one son Samuel Lee Westbrook and wife Diane of Blevins, Ark.; one daughter Sarah Lynn Dyer of Nashville, Ark.; four grandchildren William Westbrook “Wes” Dyer and wife Courtney of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Sarah Diann Hicks and husband Anthony of Nashville, Leann Westbrook of Stillwater, Okla., Allen Westbrook of Blevins, Ark.; four great-grandchildren Jake Hicks, Hailey Hicks both of Nashville, Ark., and Addison Dyer and Bowen Dyer both of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; as well as a number of friends.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m., until service time Sunday, Oct. 24, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Bro. Terry Goff officiating, burial to follow in Unity Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...