Obituary: Roger Zane Byers, 82, of Nashville

Roger Zane Byers, age 82, of Nashville, Ark., died on Sunday Oct. 24, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark.

He was born Oct. 14, 1939, in the Doyle Community the son of the late Dildy Morgan and Mozelle Hutchinson Byers.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mazelle and Gloria Jean; and one brother, Jimmy Byers.

Survivors include: wife, Shirley Shawmeker Byers; three daughters, Lori Byers, Kimberly Smith and husband Stacy, Missy White and husband Mark, all of Nashville; one son, Joey Byers and wife Cassandra of Nashville; one brother, Wayne Byers and wife Edith of Hallsville, Texas; as well as a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

