Obituary: Robert L. Gray, 89, of Saratoga

Robert L. Gray, 89, of Saratoga died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

He was born Sept. 23, 1932, in Saratoga, the son of the late Blain and Mamie Lucille Brown Gray.

He was a member of Okay Community Missionary Baptist Church in Okay, Ark. He worked 25 years for Ideal Cement Plant in Okay.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Pat Rogers Gray; and five sisters, Berna, Jeannie, Pearl, Lucille and Louise.

Survivors include: a son, Robert Blain Gray and wife, Laurie, and a daughter, Terri Gray, all of Saratoga; a brother, James Gray of Saratoga; a sister, Linda Jones of Nashville; also grandchildren. 

Graveside services were Friday, Oct. 8, at Saratoga Cemetery, with Bro. Archie Phillips officiating,. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

