Obituary: Mary Jane Rice Pruitt, 88, of Foreman

A private memorial honoring the life of Mary Jane Rice Pruitt was held Sept. 19, 2021, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Foreman, Ark.

Mary Jane, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 20,2021, in Ashdown, Ark. She attended Foreman Public Schools and Henderson State Teachers College. She taught at Murfreesboro High School for many years. She retired in Foreman and stayed active enjoying nature, visiting family and friends, reading and cooking.

Mary Jane was born on April 7, 1933, in Foreman, Ark., to Samuel Lafayette and Malissa Cannon Rice, now deceased.

In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was predeceased by her son, Joseph Morgan Priitt; a brother, Joseph (Joe) Taaffe Rice, and a sister, Elizabeth Ann Rice, and her sister-in-law, Lucy Jester Rice.

Mary Jane is survived by two daughters, Sarah Pruitt Campbell (husband, Richard) of Memphis, TN, and Mary Sue Pruitt Norwood (husband, Mike) of Hilton Head, SC; three grandchildren, David Andrew (Drew) Templeton (wife, Amanda) of Chicago IL; and Thomas Edward Campbell of St. Louis, Mo; Kendall (husband, Patrick) Daniels of Nashville, TN, and one great-granddaughter, Emerson Marie Templeton of Chicago, IL. Mary Jane is also survived by her brothers Samuel Lafayette (Sam) Rice, Jr., of Ashdown, AR, and Edward William (Bill) Rice (wife, Dorothy) of Naples, TX; and sister Margaret Rice Turner (husband, Don) of Arkadelphia, AR; and four nephews and a niece.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Maranatha Baptist Church, 300 Trenton Blvd, Nashville, AR 71852.

Like this: Like Loading...