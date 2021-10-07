Obituary: Loy R. Cassady, 74, of Nashville

Loy R. “Butch” Cassady, 74, of Nashville, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Nashville.

He was born March 9, 1947, in Nashville, the son of the late Calvin Jewell and Chloe Jones Cassady.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nashville and worked 36 years at the Briar Plant in Nashville.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Edith Bennett, Reval Corbell, Gene Cassady, Charlie Robert Cassady, Helen Rodger, Lola Jewel Deal, Mildred Locke, Betty Ruth Barnes, and Neta Pearl Chapman.

Survivors include: his wife, Judy Cassady of Nashville; two sons, Jeffrey Loy Cassady and wife Samantha; Micah Cassady and wife Tiffany; a brother, David Cassady, and a sister, Janis Kist.

Memorial services were 3 p.m., Friday, Oct.1, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Nashville with Rev. Daniel Kirkpatrick officiating. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

