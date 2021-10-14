Obituary: Jimmy Van White, 70, of Blevins

Jimmy Van White, 70, of Blevins died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Little Rock.

He was born March 25, 1951, to the late Elmer White and Laura Odell White.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean.

Survivors include: his wife of 41 years, Judy White of 41 years; a son, Justin White and wife, Amanda; a daughter, Jennifer White; a sister, Jane Jones of Murfreesboro; also grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville,

Funeral service will be 2:00 Friday, Oct. 15, at Avery’s Chapel in McCaskill. with burial to follow at Avery’s Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

