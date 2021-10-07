Obituary: Jackie Mae Owens Wakefield, 78, of Nashville

Jackie Mae Owens Wakefield, 78, of Nashville died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

She was born Dec. 25, 1942, in Hot Springs, Ark., the daughter of the late Jack K. Owens and Floye Laverne Blagg Owens. She was an Episcopalian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Wakefield; and an infant sister, Judy K. Owens.

Survivors include: four children, Jacquelin Van Kirk and husband Don of Nashville, Amanda Lthrop and husband Rodney Texarkana, Texas, Thom Wakefield and wife Stephanie of Texarkana, Texas, and David Wakefield of Nashville; two sisters, Bonnie Wynn and Linda Griepp both of Hot Springs; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. in County Line Cemetery with Dr. Lee Liggins officiating. Arrangements by Nashville Funeral Home.

