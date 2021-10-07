Obituary: Bruce Gene Hutchinson, 54, of Nashville

Bruce Gene Hutchison, 54, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Little Rock,.

He was born July 24, 1967, in De Queen, the son of the late Charles E Hutchison and Elsie Jones Hutchison.

He was a member of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by brother, Mitchell Keasterson, and two sisters, Phyllis Lamb and Kay Wilkins

Survivors include: his wife, Amanda Hutchison; a brother, Charles Hutchison Jr.

Visitation was Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside service was Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Sunshine Cemetery with Bro. John Gilbert and Bro. Calvin Parker Officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

