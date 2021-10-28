Obituary: Brenda Sue James, 78, formerly of Mineral Springs

Brenda Sue James, 78, formerly of Mineral Springs died Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Vernon Hills, Ill.

She was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Mineral Springs, the daughter of the late Cecil and Evelyn Funderburg. She was a member or United Methodist Church in Libertyville, Ill.

She was preceded in death by a brother, William Lee Funderburg.

Survivors include: her husband of 58 years, Kenneth James; two children DeeAnn Clausen and husband Noel, and Ken James and wife Wendi; sisters Elizabeth Stuart of Ozan and Nancy Newell of Malvern; also grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct 30, following visitation at United Methodist Church, Libertyville, Ill.

