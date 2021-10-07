Obituary: Bonnie Cox, 71, of Nashville

Bonnie Cox, 71, of Nashville died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

She was born Feb.y 7, 1950, in Nathan, the daughter of the late Jewell Raymond and Eunice Wanez Hale Kinsey.

She was a member of the Open Door Baptist Church in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Glen Bomar; and two sisters Yvonne Walker and Brenda Joyce Maddox.

Survivors include: her husband, James Cox of Nashville; a son, James Michael Cox of Prattsville; a daughter, Dawn Michelle Smith of Prattsville; four brothers, E.C., Johnny, David, and Russell Kinsey; four sisters, Judy Davidson, Debbie Pryor, Lorrie Waters, Katrina Armstrong, and Lisa Chaney; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Friendship United Methodist Church in McCaskill, with Roger Cox officiating. Burial followed in Friendship Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

