Nashville junior high band director resigns

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Nashville Junior High School band director Brooke Moorehouse has submitted her resignation effective Monday, Oct. 11, according to Superintendent Doug Graham.

Moorehouse began working for the district in August and resigned shortly before the end of the first nine weeks coming up on Friday, Oct. 15.

Graham received her resignation Monday and said it was effective immediately.

In her letter, Moorehouse said Nashville has “a great group of students” and she enjoyed her “short time to work with them.”

Moorehouse was junior high band director and was choir director for junior high and high school. She also assisted director Cody Ford with the high school band.

Graham said NJHS will “fill with a sub for a short time and start a search for a full-time director.”

NJHS was Moorehouse’s first job after graduating from the University of Central Arkansas.

