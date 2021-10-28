Nashville cops to raise project funds with ‘No Shave November’

City of Nashville police officers are standing too far from the razor in November to raise money for “Shop with a Cop,” a program in which officers take children Christmas shopping.

Participating officers in ‘No Shave November’ each seek six sponsors at $25, but they won’t stop at six since there is a prize for the officer raising the most money for presents. There are two ways to be a sponsor:

Prickly donation — $25.

Hairy donation — $150.

Persons wishing to participate are invited to bring donations to the police station, or give to an officer.

