Home Breaking News Nashville cops to raise project funds with ‘No Shave November’

Nashville cops to raise project funds with ‘No Shave November’

By
Nashville News Leader
-
178
0

City of Nashville police officers are standing too far from the razor in November to raise money for “Shop with a Cop,” a program in which officers take children Christmas shopping.

Participating officers in ‘No Shave November’ each seek six sponsors at $25, but they won’t stop at six since there is a prize for the officer raising the most money for presents. There are two ways to be a sponsor:

Prickly donation — $25.

Hairy donation — $150.

Persons wishing to participate are invited to bring donations to the police station, or give to an officer.

Previous articleNew ‘vet’ welcomed at Nashville Animal Hospital
Nashville News Leader

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR