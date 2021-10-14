Home Breaking News Howard County Pageant winners Breaking News Howard County Pageant winners By Nashville News Leader - October 14, 2021 51 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp HOWARD COUNTY PAGEANT WINNERS. (Front from left) Little Miss Howard County Harley Pratt, Toddler Miss Howard County Mallory Cody; (second row) Petite Miss Howard County Myla Lewis, Tiny Miss Howard County Haisley Pratt; (third row) Young Miss Howard County Presley Pugh, Baby Miss Howard County Rachel Aylor, Miss Teen Howard County Lux Keeney; (back) Junior Miss Howard County Autumn Greenwood and Miss Howard County Taylor Pounds. Like this:Like Loading... Related