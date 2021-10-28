HoCo jailer charged with forgery; allegedly fake covid-19 diagnosis

One day Jeramiah D. Young, 22, white male, Hope, was a dispatcher/jailer at the Howard County Jail.

A few days later he was learning how the bars looked from the other side.

Young has been charged with a class C felony, forgery in the second degree, after he allegedly submitted to his boss a bogus letter from a medical clinic stating that he had tested for Covid-19.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, County Jail Administrator Jana Tallant told Chief Deputy Joey Davis, that Young had told her he had been diagnosed. He produced a letter from the clinic.

Deputy Davis checked and learned that the clinic was closed.

Young was invited to meet with Deputy Davis and Sheriff Bryan McJunkins in the sheriff’s office where he admitted trying to miss work with the virus as an excuse.

He was released on his own recognition, but has a court appearance set for Jan. 5, 2022.

