‘Drug Take Back Day’ Oct. 23 across state

The Arkansas Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Under the theme of “End The Opidemic … Drop It In The Box!” the local drop-off point will be at the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at the Pike County Jail.

There will be 250+ locations across the state participating and other locations can be found at www.artakeback.com.

Additionally, a box for drop-off is available inside the jail for use all year long.

“Prescription medicines are toxic waste and pose a danger to people, pets, and the environment, so get rid of your expired and unneeded medications at a drug take back,” said program literature. “547 people died from a drug overdose in Arkansas in 2020 and 225 people die, everyday in America, from a drug overdose. Together, we can change these statistics.”

As part of the danger, it is stated that two-thirds of teens and young adults that misuse prescription medications get them from the homes of family and friends.

Like this: Like Loading...