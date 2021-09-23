The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

123 years ago: September 1898

Capt. H. B. Holman of Texarkana arrested D. A. Grounds Monday on a charge of fraudulently impersonating a prisoner and drawing a pension of $12 a month.

The man whose pension he drew was named England, and he disappeared some six or seven years ago from his home in Hempstead County. Grounds has been drawing his pension since that time.

Col. Irons and Thos. Parish where down from the mines a few days ago this week.

They have about $2,000 of fine ore on the dump and are still at work. They are not prospecting any more but just mining.

____

Governor Jim Guy Tucker and Nashville teacher Linda Alford stand behind her second-graders whose vocal medley provided a popular ending to “Capital for a Day.” Feb. 10, 1994, in Nashville. Tucker chose several towns for the “Capital for a Day” honor.

81 years ago: July 1940

Mining for Pike County diamonds will be resumed after recess period of two years. A lease has been taken on about 700 acres. Activity is slated to go forward immediately.

Manager Cecil Callaham of the Howard Theatre has invited all couples from Nashville and this area who have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary or will celebrate their anniversary this year to attend the show at the Howard as guests of the theatre to see “My Favorite Wife” at the showing either Sunday or Monday.

____

58 years ago: August 1963

Clarence Anthony, a prominent Murfreesboro business man, received a slight concussion Thursday morning after he fell from a ladder at his lumber mill. He was taken to the Pike County Hospital for observation. His condition is not listed as serious.

____

38 years ago: August 1983

Johnny Johnson of Nashville, who was injured in a Southern Arkansas University football practice, was scheduled to undergo surgery at Bossier Medical Center. At Nashville High School Johnson was one of the school’s most celebrated athletes. From a number of offers he chose SAU for football.

_____

27 years ago: January 1994

Sandy Boone received Woman of the Year honors at the chamber of commerce banquet. Jess Young was named Man of the Year.

The NHS quiz bowl team won the championship of the Southwest Arkansas Invitational Tournament at Mineral Springs.

NHS senior cheerleader Laura Blakely spent the New Year’s holiday in London. She qualified for the trip by being named All-American cheerleader at a camp.

Like this: Like Loading...