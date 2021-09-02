The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

123 years ago: September 1898

Local news and lemons, two very essential things at the present and are two of the scarcest things in town.

Mr. A. Gus Graves has closed his school at Blackland and will be ready for the Mineral Springs High School when it opens.

(Adv.) Dropsy treated free by Dr. H.H. Greens and Sons of Atlanta, Georgia. The greatest Dropsy specialists in the world.

_____

81 years ago: September 1940

Jesse Jeanes, who lives on R.F.D. #1, Mineral Springs, Saturday reported that he has recently killed three chicken snakes at his place and that each of them had swallowed the same door knob.

The door knob, one of those common white ones used so much for “nest eggs,” was being used this way by Mr. Jeanes and as he recovered it from the first snake, it was replaced in the nest to be swallowed by the second snake and with the same procedure again and then to the same routine again.

____

Twelve year old Jimmy Don McClellan with the 11 1/2 pound bass he caught at Lake Millwood, Feb. 1971.

64 years ago: July 1957

A Texarkana motorist overturned his Oldsmobile near Dierks recently and decided to wait until the next day to send out a wrecker. Meanwhile someone removed all four tires and wheels. The sheriff is keeping a weather-eye out for the car shoes.

______

38 years ago: September 1983

At 5:50 a.m. Charlotte A. Hignight, 37 of Murfreesboro was killed when her car hit the end of a state highway bridge south of Kirby. She had apparently fallen asleep at the wheel. She died three and a half hours later at a Hot Springs hospital.

Hairy faces may become more popular during the next month and a half. Mayor Joe Ball today issued a proclamation that shaving for resident males is prohibited from September 7, 1983 through October 23. The beards will be a part of the festivities marking the city’s 100th birthday.

Dependable seniors for the Nashville Scrappers 1983-84 school year are tailback C.W. Walker, the leading ground gainer; and Vincent Marshall, who is called upon for duty both as fullback and on defense. Nashville enters a new era Friday night at Camden when the Scrappers play their first game as a member of District 7AAA.

Kick off time is set for 7:30.

