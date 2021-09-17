Tax-delinquent land in Pike, Howard counties to be auctioned off

Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land has announced that his office will auction tax-delinquent land in Howard County on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 2:00 p.m.

The auction will be held at the Carter Day Training Center in Nashville, with registration beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Th auction in Pike County will be on Sept. 23, at 10 a.m.

The auction will be held at the Pike County Courthouse – Courtroom 1 in Murfreesboro, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.

“Since we were unable to hold public auctions in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are auctioning properties that were scheduled for sale last year,” according to Land.

“These are properties whose taxes have been delinquent since 2015,” he said.

Next year, during the 2022 auction season, the COSL office will auction two years’ worth of properties.

“That will catch us up so that we’re current on all sales,” Land said.

Prospective bidders can find an online Public Auction Catalog, including a buyer’s guide; statutes governing sales; auction date, time and location; and a complete listing of parcels offered.

This resource is on the Commissioner’s website, www.cosl.org, and is regularly updated.

The website also includes an instructional video demonstrating how to research information about each parcel available for sale.

