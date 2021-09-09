Pamela G. Avery, 62, of Nashville died Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021, in Texarkana.

She was born Aug. 9, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Dudley Avery and Yvonnie Cox Aull.

She was a member of the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Cole Dillard, and a brother, Larry Avery.

Survivors include: her two sons, Michael, and Jason Dillard of Nashville; a sister, Karen Spicer of Nashville; and her stepfather, Frankie Aull of Nashville; also grandchildren.

A private family service was held in her memory.

