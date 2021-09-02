Opioid prevention project to meet Sept. 10 in M’boro

The Pike County Local Advisory Council for the “Don’t Run, Call 9-1-1” opioid prevention project will meet at the Murfreesboro Municipal Building community room on September 10 at noon.

The purpose of the meeting is to continue the discussion about causes and solutions for the opioid issue in Pike County, with the goal of identifying least one or two projects which can be accomplished or enhanced to address the issue.

The municipal building is located at 204 East Main Street in Murfreesboro and the public is invited to attend the meeting.

This project is supported by Arkansas Department of Human Services, Department of Aging, Adult, and Behavior Health Services.

