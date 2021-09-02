Obituary: Rubye Faye Ackley, 84, of Nashville

Rubye Faye Ackley, age 84, of Nashville, Ark., peacefully passed from this earth on Aug. 26, 2021. She was born on July 17, 1937, in Austin, Ark.

She was married to her best friend and the love of her life for 64 years, Herbert Ackley. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. Rubye was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Lorene Thomas, her father, Clyde Marion Thomas, and sister, Virginia Isbell.

Rubye was known to many as “Mom” or “Mamaw”. She loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook; sung in the choir in Jacksonville, loved camping and fishing; and playing card games with her family.

Survivors include her three children: Kenneth Ackley, Brenda Hill, and David (Lynn) Ackley; five grandchildren, Shaun (Crystal) Plunk, Brent (Jessica) Plunk, Dillion (Charlee) Hill, Dustin (Leah) Ackley, and Leslie Ackley; five great-grandchildren, and expecting two more, as well as many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. A brief visitation prior to the memorial will be held at 5:30 p.m. with Bro. Daniel Kirkpatrick officiating.

Like this: Like Loading...