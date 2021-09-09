Obituary: Roy B. Cox, 85, of Nashville

Roy B. Cox, age 85, of Nashville, Ark., died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home in Nashville, Ark. He was born Dec. 22, 1935, in the Saline community near Delight, Ark., the son of the late Crown C. and Madie E. Garrett Cox.

Mr. Cox was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church in Nashville. He served in the United States Army and was a Specialist 4th class, during his duty he was a machinist and worked on tanks as well as driving them and bridge launchers. Mr. Cox also was a former president of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent many hours at Millwood Dam. He enjoyed and participated in a lot of local charities.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 56 years Helen Ruth Cornish Cox, nephew Larry Dudley Avery, great-nephew Robert Cole Dillard, a sister Yvonnie Aull, and an infant twin son and daughter.

Survivors include: his wife Margaret Marshall Hallmark of Nashville, two daughters Kathy Hill and husband Roy of Nashville, Jeana Renea Hopper and husband William of Ft. Smith, Ark.; one brother, Hershel Cox of Saline, Ark.; one sister Ella Louise Middleton of Mineral Springs; grandchildren Ashton Richard and wife Katelyn of Lindale, Texas, Gretchen Richard of Ft. Smith, Roy Rayburn Hill and wife Lindsay of Cabot, Josh Hill of Ark., Madison May Hill of Nashville, Gracie Hill of Nashville, Danielle Lacefield of Mena, Allison Hopper of Ft. Smith, and Grace Booth of Litchfield, Ill.; seven great-grandchildren Emmilene Richard, Josephine Richard, Pepper Ramsey, Rosalie Hill, Charlotte Booth, Landon Hill, and Scarlet Hill; two step-children, Randy Hallmark of Nashville, Becky Harberson of Lockesburg; as well as a number of step-grand and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Bobby Neal officiating; burial to follow in Academy Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

