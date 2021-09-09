Obituary: Robert Dewayne Watson, 58, of Delight

Robert DeWayne Watson, 58, of Delight, died September 5, 2021 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born Sept., 9, 1962 in Murfreesboro, the son of Robert Watson and the late Barbara Mansfield Watson.

He attended Pleasant Home Church of Christ. He was a welder and farmer. Survivors include: his wife of 34 years, Melissa Watson of Delight; his son, Conner Watson of Delight; father Robert Watson of Little Rock; three sisters, Dawn Sullivan and Becky Carr, both of Mabelvale, and Gina Watson of Little Rock.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Pleasant Home Cemetery with Jesse Walker officiating. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home.

