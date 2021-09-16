Obituary: Ralph Eugene Berg, 84, of Dierks

Ralph Eugene Berg (84) of Dierks, Ark., passed away Aug. 29, 2021, following a short illness surrounded by loved ones.

He was born on Dec. 11, 1936, to Maurice E. Berg and Wilma Wilcox Berg in Maryville, Missouri. Following the birth of his brother, Ronald Phillip Berg and sister Clara Beatrice Berg Conrad, the family moved to Lodi, Calif., where he grew up. He married his first love, Darlene Heidinger Berg, and had a son, Brian Eugene Berg. After the untimely passing of his beloved Darlene, Ralph met and found love again with Helen Gilbert Berg of Dierks, Ark., through a mutual friend. Ralph and Helen married and relocated to Dierks where Ralph worked for almost 20 years as a butcher in the local grocery store. Upon his retirement, Ralph’s energetic spirit became restless and he began work as a security guard for the manufacturing plant in nearby Nashville, Ark., where he walked, whistling his favorite tunes. An avid sports lover, Ralph’s most cherished memories include watching his grandchildren and great-grandson play.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Wilma Berg; wife Darlene Berg; brother Phil Berg; sister Clara Conrad; brother-in-law Dennis Conrad; son Brian Berg; and step-daughter Melinda Gilbert.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Helen Berg (Dierks, Ark.); daughter-in-law Christiane Berg (Lodi, Calif.); son-in-law, Carroll E. Walls, Jr. (Little Rock, Ark.); sister-in-law Karen Berg (Clements, Calif.); grandson Ryan Berg (Lodi, Calif.); grandson Connor Walls (Fayetteville, Ark.); granddaughter Caroline Walls (Houston, Texas); great-grandson Jacob Berg (Lodi, Calif.); and cherished extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank the medical professionals from U.C. Davis and Lodi Nursing & Rehabilitation who took wonderful care of Ralph in his final days. A celebration of life will be held at Glenview Cemetery in Lodi, CA at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements made by Lodi Funeral Home. www.lodifuneralhome.com

