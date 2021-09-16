Obituary: Milburn Kelly Hinds, 57, of Murfreesboro

Milburn Kelly Hinds, 57 of Murfreesboro, died on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

He was born Oct. 15, 1963, in Ashdown, Ark., the son of Tommye Turner Hinds and the late George Paul Hines.

He was retired from the United States Army Reserves .

He attended the Old Austin United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Paul Hinds, a sister, Paula Hinds.

Survivors include: his wife of 37 years, Tina Hinds of Austin, Ark.; a son, Blake Hinds of Murfreesboro; a daughter, Katelin White of Russellville, Ark.; his mother; three brothers, John, Ted, and Brian Hinds; also grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, with Alan McRae officiating.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com

