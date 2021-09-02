Obituary: Mary Jeanette Kitchens Smith, 71, of Dierks

Mary Jeanette Kitchens Smith, age 71, a resident of Dierks, Ark., passed from this life, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at her home.

She was born Sept. 23, 1949, in Salem, Ark. She attended Newhope Freewill Baptist Church. Jeanette enjoyed watching her grandkids play ball, playing Pollyana. She loved her family and going to church.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her father, Doyle Kitchens; one daughter, Stacey Sirmon; her husband, Jammie Hinsley, Sr., and one sister, Carolyn Parker.

She is survived by her mother, Katherine Pauline Jones Kitchens; her husband, Raymond Smith; one son, Shane “Peanut” Carter of Newhope, Ark.; two daughters, Misty Jamison of Lockesburg, Kelly and husband Kevin Helms of Dierks; stepchildren, Annette Osborn of Dierks, Jammie Hinsley, Jr. of Malvern, Ark., Scott Hinsley of Bentonville, Ark., Pam McAnelly of Dierks, John Smith and Scott Smith both of Lockesburg; 8 grandchildren, Alex, Lucas, Tristen, Joseph, Stacey, Kyra, Kaden and Klay; numerous step-grandkids; one sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Lewis Needham of Lockesburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside Funeral services for Jeanette will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in the Old Union Cemetery with Kenny Fant and Scott Vaughn officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2021 at the funeral home chapel in Dierks.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

