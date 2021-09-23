Obituary: Marian Laurent, 78, of Murfreesboro

Marian Laurent, age 78 of Murfreesboro, Ark.,, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Hot Springs, Ark.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1943, in Joplin, Mo., to the late Orevelle and Thelma Arndt Chappell.

Marian was a member of the First Christian Church of Murfreesboro. She also enjoyed spending time with her family including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Gregory Laurent, as well as two brothers.

Survivors include: her five children, Ron Brewer and wife Edith, Roy Brewer, Ronda Brewer, Teresa Harstad and Obie Laurent; three sisters, Goldie, Carol and Evelyn; 10 grandchildren, Lynn Allen, Connie, Janie, Sina, Howie, Marian, Richard, Joseph, Adrianna and Brittany; 11 grandchildren; as well as a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the First Christian Church in Murfreesboro with Brian Doyle officiating. Interment will follow in College Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

