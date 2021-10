Obituary: Linda Faye Smith, 67, of Nashville

Linda Faye Smith, 67, of Nashville died Sept. 20, 2021.

She was born in De Queen, the daughter of the late Burlie and Bessie Hill Kesterson. She was preceded in death by a brother, James “Big Red” Kesterson; two sisters, Betty Sue Billings and Joyce Kesterson Bennett.

Survivors include: her partner, David Davis; a daughter, Robin Fowler and husband, Joe; a son, Phillip Curry and wife, Wilhelmina; a brother, Wayne Kesterson; also grandchildren.

She was a geriatric nurse and was retired from Tyson.

Visitation was at Nashville Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Graveside services were at Old Liberty Cemetery, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

