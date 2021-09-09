Obituary: Larry ‘Wavy’ Thornton, 79, of Texarkana

Linda Kay McCauley Ellis, 69, of Highland, Ark., left her earthly home on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Hot Springs, Ark. Linda was born Feb. 01, 1952, in Nashville, Ark., to the late William and Bobbie Johnson McCauley. She was a retired homemaker that loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life, Rueben Willie Ellis and her oldest son, Robert Wayne Ellis. She was also preceded in death by her older sisters, Tessie Pearl Bennett and Peggy Sue Lovewell.

Linda leaves behind her son, Brandon and wife Brenda Ellis of Murfreesboro, Ark., granddaughter Kimberly and husband, Justin Kilcrease of Nashville, granddaughter Amber and fiancé Braden Nutt of Highland, and grandson Tyler Ellis of Murfreesboro. She also leaves behind sister Cleta McCauley of Murfreesboro, sister Patricia McCauley of Murfreesboro, niece Venus and husband Brian Hill of Murfreesboro, Brandy and husband Bill Vaughn of Dierks, niece Candice and husband Chris Cox of Sweet home, nephew Justin and wife Jessilyn Crabtree of Murfreesboro, Matthew and wife Brittney Crabtree of Tokio, and numerous great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephew, family and friends.

Linda wasn’t just a mom/guardian to her kids, nieces and nephews. She adopted numerous “kids” throughout her life. If someone needed a warm meal, a place to sleep, or family to claim them, Linda took them in. She loved her family fiercely and loved spending Saturday nights cheering them on at Diamond Park Speedway.

Pallbearers will be Brian Hill, Justin Crabtree, Matthew Crabtree, Jason O’Neal, Chris Gibson, and Billy Rider. Honorary Pallbearers will be Braden Nutt, Justin Kilcrease, Bill Vaughn, Jeremy Hughes, and Zach Pounds.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, Ark.

Services will be 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Latimer Chapel in Murfreesboro, Ark.; John David Watson will be officiating. Graveside services at Murfreesboro Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home. You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

