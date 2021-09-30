Obituary: Larry Dwight Icenhower, 77, of Dierks

Larry Dwight “Ironhead” Icenhower, age 77, of Dierks, Ark., died on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born Aug. 8, 1944, in Dierks, Ark., the son of the late Olan and Iva Florine Westbrook Icenhower.

Mr. Icenhower was a member of the Center Point Missionary Baptist Church and the Rock Creek Hunting Club. He was a barber in Nashville from 1966 to 1971, after that he was a heavy equipment operator for many years. His favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, and working in his garden.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Ricky Dwight Icenhower; two brothers, Jerry and Garry Icenhower; and the mother of his children, Linda Tapscott.

Survivors include: three sons, Darwin Icenhower and wife Darlene of Dierks, Darrin Icenhower and wife Rose of Murfreesboro, Derek Icenhower and wife Beth of Texarkana; grandchildren Kayla Jackson, Jesse Icenhower, Dayle Icenhower, Daniel Icenhower, Dalton Icenhower, Cody Icenhower, and Denver Strang; great-grandchildren Gauge and Creedence Graham, Journey and Mattis Jackson, Tommy and Benjamin Icenhower, Declan, Desmond, Willow, Bryson Icenhower and Declan Strang. Siblings Linda Endsley and husband Carroll of Kirby, Sandra Kemp and husband Paul of Center Point, Rickey Icenhower and wife Bessie of Midland, Texas, and Danny Icenhower and wife Suzanne of Texarkana.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Sunshine Cemetery, with Bro. Shawn Kemp officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

