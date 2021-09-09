Obituary: Junior Franklin Janes, 81, of Dierks

Mr. Junior Franklin Janes, age 81, a resident of Dierks, Ark., died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born March 12, 1940, to Jewell and Wavie Morris Janes in Jefferson Township in Sevier County, Ark. He was self-employed, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Daisy Freewill Baptist Church,

Mr. Janes was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Janes; two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Shana Janes of Dierks and Chris and Kristi Janes also of Dierks; one granddaughter, Quincy Alexander and husband Cole of Dierks; one grandson, Lain Janes of Pocahontas, Ark.; two great-grandsons, Treaton and Barrett Alexander and two great-granddaughters, Annsley Alexander and Drew Janes. five brothers, Jimmy Dean Janes of Lockesburg, Ark., Harold Wayne Janes and wife Charlotte and Stacy Janes and wife Ashley, all of Dierks, Herschel Janes and wife Faye of De Queen and Wendell Hogg and wife Judy of Newhope, Ark.; five sisters, Wanda Kirkpatrick and Roy Jo Janes both of Dierks, Jo Pat Binotti and husband Corky of Marshall, Texas, Juanita Williams of De Queen and Ester Herring of Wickes, Ark.; one sister-in-law, Joetta Morgan of Hot Springs, Ark., one aunt, MaeDean McSpadden of Dierks and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Janes will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Black Springs Cemetery in Norman, Ark., with Kevin Jewell officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10th at the funeral home in Dierks. The family requests that everyone wear a face mask and practice social distancing for safety.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

