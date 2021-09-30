Obituary: John Thomas ‘J.T.’ Crisp, 91, of Nashville

John Thomas “J.T.” Crisp, age 91 of Nashville, Ark., died on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his home.

He was born May 16, 1930 in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late James Cullie and Amanda Mae Campbell Crisp.

Mr. Crisp was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nashville. He served on many boards at the church including the administrative board, the chairman of the trustees, and maintenance chairman. J.T. was also a member of the Pairs and Spares Sunday School class and the Wednesday night share group. Other organizations that he was a member of include the Cattleman’s Association and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955, then followed up by serving in the United States Army Reserves.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Kelton, Clyde, Calvin (Harlow), George, Wayne, Charles, and Tonnie; and sisters, Ivalyne, Gertie Lee, Linda Fae, and Gennie Sue.

Survivors include: his wife, Connie Crisp of Nashville, Ark.; daughter Deadra Washburn and husband Ted of Nashville, grandson Wren Washburn of Nashville; son John David Crisp and wife Cindy of Texarkana, grandson John Crisp and wife Kelly of Texarkana, great-grandson John Ed Crisp of Texarkana; daughter Jane Hickey and husband Richard of Murfreesboro, grandson Matt Hickey and wife Julie of Murfreesboro, great-granddaughter Presley Hickey of Murfreesboro, granddaughter Mandy Kimery and husband Todd of La Grange, Ky., great-grandchildren Blaine, Bryce, and Bella Kimery of La Grange; one brother, Hansford Crisp of Mineral Springs; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Crisp and Edrie Mae Crisp both of Mineral Springs. As well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at First United Methodist Church in Nashville with Rev. Daniel Kirkpatrick officiating. Burial will follow in Bluff Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Pallbearers will be Ted Washburn, Wren Washburn, David Crisp, John Crisp, Richard Hickey, and Matt Hickey.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 119, Nashville, AR 71852.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...