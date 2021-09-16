Obituary: Jessie May Byers, 82 of Murfreesboro

Jessie May Byers, 82, of Murfreesboro died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Murfreesboro.

She was born Feb. 12, 1939 in Antione, the daughter of the late Dennis and Lottie Hardin Howell.

She was a member of the Murfreesboro Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland “Hook” Byers; a daughter, Carolyn Delores Wilder; two brothers, Paul and Guy Howell; two sisters, Sarah Jane Howell and Eloise Wright.

Survivors include: a son, Charles Wilder and wife Janet of Delight, Matthew Wilder of Murfreesboro, Nicole Golden and husband Michael of Prescott; five step-children, and nine grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Antioch Cemetery with Tommy Mounts officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

