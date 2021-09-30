Obituary: Darwin H. Prodell, 77, of Nashville

Darwin H. Prodell, age 77, of Nashville, Ark., died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born July 4, 1944, the son of the late Herbert Prodell and Mae Walski Prodell.

Mr. Prodell proudly served in the United States Navy from 1962 – 1966 during the Vietnam War, where he was honored to serve as Honor Guard at President John F. Kennedy’s funeral.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Fran Prodell of Nashville, Ark,; one daughter, Christine Young and husband Chris of Nashville, Ark.; two sons, Keith Prodell and wife Tammie of Hope, Ark., and Darryl Prodell and wife Sue of Baton Rouge, La.; two brothers, Eddie Berryhill and Grady Berryhill, both of Memphis, Tenn.; one sister, Doreen Thompson of Broken Arrow, Okla.; nine grandchildren, Joe Prodell, Justin Prodell, Christian Young, Jacob Thompson, Kimberly Morris, Justin Thompson, Brittany Rosenbaum, Bubba Perry and Maria Perry, Hunter O’haver, Andrea Sims; as well as a number of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

A celebration of life memorial will he held at a later date.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

