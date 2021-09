Danny Downing, 29, of Lockesburg died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Little Rock.

He was born Sept. 7, 1992, in De Queen, the son of Shirley Smith Downing and the late Danny Ray Downing, Sr.

Survivors include his mother Shirley Downing of Lockesburg.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

