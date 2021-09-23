Obituary: Dale William Sanders, 73, of Mineral Springs

Dale William Sanders, age 73, of Mineral Springs passed away at his home while surrounded by those he loved the most in this world his sister and his children. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Dorothy Sanders

He is survived by a son, Chris Sanders of Nashville, Ark.; a daughter, Amy (Tony) Weber of Cottleville, Mo.; a sister, Daryl (Johnny) McJunkins of Mineral Springs, Ark.; grandsons, Josiah Sanders, Roman Sanders, Owen Weber, Elijah Weber, Dylan Hill, Cash Hill; two nephews and numerous cousins whom he loved dearly.

Dale was an honor graduate of Mansfield University of Pennsylvania (where he received his MS Ed) degree, and Quachita Baptist University (where he received his BA). Dale also completed graduate studies at the Army Command and General Staff College.

Dale Completed a 20-year career in the United States Army in 1990, retiring as a Major. His military experience included numerous operational deployments, command of a Military Police Company, command of an Air Traffic Control Advanced individual Training Company and command of a multinational Air Calvary great-Squadron Troop in the Republic of Korea. He served as Army Community Services Officer for Ft. Campbell, Ky., and as the Brigade Adjutant for the 2nd Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Dale was a helicopter pilot and a Senior Army Aviator. He accumulated more than 1300 flight hours, with almost 400 of those hours as an Instructor Pilot. His commercial aviation ratings include Commercial Pilot; Airplane Single-engine Land Rotorcraft-Helicopter; and Instrument Helicopter.

Dale loved being on his boat and he was an avid Karaoke singer. He could be seen weekly behind the mic singing his favorite songs. He is already missed dearly, but his family loves knowing that he’s finally in the arms of his Savior.

Graveside cremation services are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St Louis, Mo. Cremation Services entrusted to Legacy Funeral Care and Cremations of Hope, Ark.

