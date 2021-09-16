Obituary: Cliff Melton Womack, 82, of Murfreesboro

Cliff Melton Womack, 82, of Murfreesboro died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

He was born April 19, 1939, in Murfreesboro, the son of the late Herman and Inez Willett Womack.

He was a member of the Pleasant Home Church of Christ. He served in the US Army and later retired from the Air Force Reserves. During his career Cliff served as an EMT for Howard Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include: his wife of 58 years, Janice Self Womack; two daughters, Selina Russell and Starla Womack; a sister, Sonia Gonzales of Irving, Texas; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Pleasant Home Church of Christ with Robert Womack officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Home Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...