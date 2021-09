Carol Hale, age 70, of Delight, Ark., died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Hot Springs, Ark.

She was born June 28, 1951, in Delight, the daughter of the late Curtis and Eva Lou Hudson Bennett.

She was a hairdresser for many years and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Delight. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles W. Bennett. Survivors include: a son, John Bradley Hale of Delight, and a sister, Betty Crenshaw of Royse City, Texas.

