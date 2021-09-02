Obituary: Betty Short Adcock, 88, of Texarkana, Texas

Betty Short Adcock, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, formerly of Newhope, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1933, in Newhope, the daughter of Doyce Coffman and Marjorie Clarice Tedder Coffman. On March 25, 2011, she married Alvis Pete Adcock. She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Rex Short; her granddaughter, Brooke Etzkorn; her grandsons, Shane Moore and Chris Tedder; her sister, Martha Jo Bouchillon; and her daughter-in-law, Tammy Davis.

Betty was a Christian in her faith and a licensed cosmetologist for over 50 years. She loved her work, but she also enjoyed camping, tending to her flowers, gardening, being outdoors and spending time with her dog, Tater Tot. Betty was feisty with a quick wit and always the life of the party. She will be missed terribly by her family, many friends and clients.

She is survived by her husband, Pete Adcock of Texarkana, Texas; five children and their spouses, Phyllis and Ronnie Tedder of Daisy, Teresa and Mike Moore of Dierks, Pierre and Verna Davis of Daisy, Liz and Tom Etzkorn of Sulphur Springs, Texas and Reggie and Mandy Short of Hot Springs; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Linda Coffman of Kirby; stepchildren and their spouses, Sheila and Tony Barnes of Texarkana, Texas, and Ana and Brent Patterson of Wills Point, Texas; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Jeremy Tedder, Todd and Kelly Moore, Cory and Dinah Davis, Brady Davis, Brian and Jamie Etzkorn, Josh and Jessica Etzkorn, Caleb Short (Misty), Jacob Short and Ellie Short; four step-grandchildren and their spouses, Shelly and Terry Jones, Shari and Darrel Schiel, Brent Patterson and Keith Patterson; 15 great-grandchildren and their spouses, Justin Spriggs, Addison Tedder, Zachary Tedder, Reagan and Kevin Brown, MaClane and Brittany Moore, Maggie Davis, Mimi Davis, Juliana Davis, Natalia Davis, Ruby Davis, Tamara Kaye Davis, Autumn Etzkorn, Ryder Etzkorn, Dylan Etzkorn and Breely Short; nine step-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Jones, Danielle Schiel, Ethan Jones, Isaac Schiel, Emma Jones, Emberleigh Jones, Hope Schiel, Aspen Jones, Trinity Schiel and Jackson Patterson; five great-great-grandchildren, Tenlie Brown, Adalyn Moore, Brooklyn Brown, Hudson Moore and Lakelynn Brown; six step-great-great-grandchildren, Roger Berg, Arlo Berg, Holly Smythe, Cora Berg, Anson Jones and Athena Santana; two nieces, Jackie and Tonya; and one nephew, Toby.

A public visitation will be held Friday evening, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood. At the family’s request, please wear a mask or face covering.

A private family service will be held later at Mount Joy Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and granddaughter.

Memorials may be made to the Mount Joy Cemetery Association, 3791 Highway 70 West, Kirby, AR 71950.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

Like this: Like Loading...