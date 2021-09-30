Home Breaking News NHS Homecoming this Friday

NHS Homecoming this Friday

Nashville News Leader
The Homecoming royalty at Nashville High School includes (front row) Mattison Steele, Taylor Darling, Cameri Smith, Queen Avery Hood, Maid of Honor Maggie Campbell, Ellen Spigner and Ashley Chambers; (back row) Madi Gray, Sidney Townsend, Maci McJunkins, Jasmine Wakefield and Ella Ragar. Homecoming will be Friday, Oct. 1, when the Scrappers host Fountain Lake.
