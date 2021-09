Brodie Faughn, 31, who originally hails from Brinkley, is the new School Resource Officer for the Dierks School District.

Faughn is now employed by the Dierks Police Department and has worked in law enforcement since he was 21.

His experience includes narcotic detection and working with a K9 officer and he has served on the board of the Arkansas Narcotics Association.

Faughn’s wife, Natalie, works at the Cossatot River State Park-Natural Area.

