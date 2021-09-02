Mine Creek Revelations: Week 1 – Let’s Start Over

YES, I AM STILL HERE peeking out of the newspaper’s window on Main Street and I am reminding you about a coming event — the annual Pack the Park car show which raises funds for the operation of our community’s swell museum(s). The car show will be under shady trees in the city park on Saturday, Sept. 11 — four days before my birthday — from 9-2.

Many divisions of attractive and amazing buggies ranging from rat rods to restored classics to hotrods and Corvettes and Mustangs. I’m sure the Rusty Relics Antique Tractor Club will also grace this event with their participation.

THE GOOD EARTH. The large hardwood tree on Bishop St. in front of Red River Credit Union — is it dying, or are the leaves just turning early?

On my neighborhood walk in the dark early morning, Monday, I thought something had stuck to the bottom of my walk shoes. Maybe something sticky which had latched onto a candy wrapper or something. Something crackled with every step. I rubbed the bottom of my foot against the pavement, and there was nothing stuck to it. I walked a bit farther and realized I was stepping on crispy, crunchy leaves that had fallen from the trees that overhang the street. They’re really falling in some places.

The air had a marvelous October smell and stars in the sky were especially clear.

But I know it’s only the end of August.

PLEASE GET the Covid vaccine. It seems like every day we learn of another wonderful person who has died from the virus or its variant.

To the best of my knowledge there have been very few reports of anyone who died from getting vaccinated but lots of stories of people who died and hadn’t been vaccinated.

This week I had a visitor who courteously differed with me about getting the vaccine as I had written in this column. I courteously differed with him.

I repeat what my own feelings are about getting the vaccine: I figure my risk from dying of vaccine side-effects is way less than my risk from dying unvaccinated.

JUST PLAIN GOOFY. At prestigious Harvard University, a school founded by the Puritans, there are 30 chaplains for different faiths and denominations. The chaplains recently elected a chairman and he is …… an ATHEIST.

Not kidding!

I subscribe to the old saying that there are no atheists in foxholes.

I know this off the subject but how does a person with a lisp say ‘atheists?’

THINGS I LEARNED from opening an email: Never sing in the shower! Singing leads to dancing, dancing leads to slipping, and slipping leads to paramedics seeing you naked. So remember … Don’t sing!

CAN WE START OVER? Can’t remember a worse opening weekend for local football. All of ‘our’ teams lost except for the Mineral Springs Hornets who had to cancel their game due to the virus.

The Rattlers lost. The Outlaws lost. The Scrappers were shutout for the first time since Dec. 11, 1999, when they lost to the McGehee Owls 28-0. Of course, that was the state championship game and it was played in a monsoon. I was there, cold and soaked. And I will always harbor a grudge over the way McGehee fans gloated.

Maybe this Friday will be a happier outing for ‘our’ teams, coaches, moms and dads, boosters, cheer squads, and bands. Which reminds me, I sure do miss the majorettes.

Thankfully there are STILL majorettes in the snappy college bands which get back on the field this weekend. I’m thinking of the musical and marching HSU Reddies, SAU Muleriders, UCA Bears, the UA-M Loggers and OBUTigers, and of course, the Razorbacks.

It goes without saying that the majorettes in the OBU Marching Tiger band don’t dance. Instead, they have choreography routines set to music,

During my own college days I managed to make a fool of myself many times in unsuccessful efforts to impress the lovely and talented Razorback majorettes.

Although, that may be one of the reasons the campus cops are still looking for me.

WORD GAMES. Kissing cousins: Ps and Qs. Mind yours, please.

HE SAID: “There are basically two types of people. People who accomplish things, and people who claim to have accomplished things. The first group is less crowded.” Mark Twain (pen name for Samuel Langhorne Clemens, American humorist, philosopher and writer)

SHE SAID: “I am one of those people who are out of touch with their emotions. I tend to treat my emotions like unpleasant relatives — a long-distance call once or twice or year is more than enough. If I got in touch with them, they might come to stay.” Texas newspaper columnist Molly Ivins

