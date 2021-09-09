Mine Creek Revelations: A Price for Fame!

YES, I AM STILL HERE peeking out of the newspaper’s window on Main Street and I am bursting at the seams to tell you about some football developments.

First of all, the Razorbacks were horrible, at least in the first half, and they seemed to just be lucky in the second half as they avoided being ‘upset’ by another Conference USA team (remember North Texas and Western Kentucky?).

Everything that could go rwong, did.

I knew immediately something bad was afoot at halftime when the Marching Razorback Band went on the field and spelled out:

GO HOSG

I couldn’t believe my eyes.

At least that wasn’t as bad as the Indiana Hoosiers, whose jerseys proudly proclaimed:

INDINIA

Imagine a state university mis-speeling the state’s own name!

As usual this season the #1 Fair Weather Razorback Football Fan had his hopes sky high only to have them knocked to the ground. In the third quarter when the score was Rice 17, Arky 7, he was out on the patio moaning; visions of Chad Morris, John L. Smith and a Harley Davidson motorycle wreck in his head.

But he recovered in time to claim credit for the Razorbacks’ rally.

As bad as it was, at least it wasn’t as bad as at the University of Pittsburgh, more commonly known as ‘Pitt,’ where the head coach has to get used to a new job title (not to mention newspaper sports section headline writers who must figure how to fit this in over a three-column story about the Pitt Panthers).

It seems that a Pitt grad of 1997 made a $20,000,000 (that’s seven zeroes) donation to the college on one condition: The head football coach would now be known as the Chris Bickell ’97 Head Football Coach.

Of course the university accepted and cashed the check real quick.

The tail wags the dog at all levels.

Just ask Pat Narduzzi, the Chris Bickell ’97 Football Coach at Pitt.

=—-= — =

LET ME DISPEL A RUMOR. One of my regular readers had taken note of frequent rantings in this column about the disappearance of majorettes from high school bands. This friend posted a Facebook article that said there apparently would a twirling majorette out in front of the Scrapper band, Friday night, for the first time since 1988.

Not true, says our newspaper photographer who was there to snap a picture.

It’s too bad. If she could twirl good enough she might be able to get a band scholarship to Indinia University.

=—-= — =

PLEASE GET the Covid vaccine. It seems like every day we learn of another wonderful person who has died or suffered greatly from the virus or its variant.

To the best of my knowledge there have been very few reports of anyone who died from getting vaccinated but lots of stories of people who died and hadn’t been vaccinated at all.

Here’s part of an Associated Press article out of Idaho:

“The intensive care rooms at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center are full, each a blinking jungle of tubes, wires and mechanical breathing machines. The patients nestled inside are a lot alike: All unvaccinated, mostly middle-aged, paralyzed and sedated, reliant on life support and locked in a silent struggle against COVID-19.”

Did you catch that? Unvaccinated patients are clogging hospitals everywhere and persons with other medical problems can’t get in for help. None there who had had a bad reaction to the vaccine, but ALL — ALL — there were unvaccinated.

=—-= — =

HOW MANY DAYS ‘til Christmas?

Got a message last week from my classmates Magel (Bratton) and Dr. Jim Chandler now living in retired splendor in sunny San Diego.

In the mail that very day they got a Christmas card from me. It was postmarked Shreveport and dated Nov. 22, 2016.

They said they had finally gotten over my Christmas Card snub.

I told them that this was just a trick. The USN Shore Patrol is trying to locate me so they can take back my Good Conduct Medal.

=—-= — =

THINGS I LEARNED from opening an email. Camping: where you spend a small fortune to live like a homeless person.

=—-= — =

WORD GAMES, Kissing cousins: Room and Board. Rooming houses were once a common thing.

=—-= — =

HE SAID: “Try to forget what objects you have before you — a tree, a house, a field, or whatever. Merely think, ‘Here is a little square of blue, here an oblong of pink, here a streak of yellow,’ and paint it just as it looks to you, the exact color and shape, until it gives you your own impression of the scene before you.” Claude Monet, artist

=—-= — =

SHE SAID: “Aerodynamically, the bumble bee shouldn’t be able to fly, but the bumble bee doesn’t know it so it goes on flying anyway.” Mary Kay Ash, businesswoman

=—-= — =

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

