Dierks Outlaw Homecoming Court

Homecoming Queen Allie Miller (center front) will reign over the Dierks Outlaw Homecoming activities on Oct. 1 when the Outlaws face Poyen. Miller’s court includes (front from left) Junior Class Maid Emma Gilbert, Attendants Miller Graham and Emersyn Smith, Junior Football Maid Jayda Young; (back) Outlaw Football Captain Kohl Kersey, Sophomore Class Maid Ally Hogg, Senior Football Maid Autumn Greenwood, Senior Class Maid Kammie Hill, Maid of Honor Kamry Kelley, Sophomore Football Maid Sydney Mounts and Outlaw Football Captain Jacob Moore.

