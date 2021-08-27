Obituary: Zachary Joseph Sirmon, 38, of Glenwood

Zachary Joseph Sirmon, age 38, of Glenwood, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

He was born Aug. 21, 1982, in Hot Springs, the son of Ricky Glen Sirmon and Wendy Carr Sirmon Singleton.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Chuck Singleton.

Survivors include: his mother, Wendy Singleton of Daisy; his father, Ricky Sirmon of Kirby; two sons, Phoenix Sirmon of Daisy and Eli Sirmon of Mena; two brothers, Simon Mack of Daisy and Mike Sirmon of Amity.

Services were to be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in the Daisy Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Kevin Jewell officiating.

Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

Burial was in the Mount Joy Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood

