Obituary: William Jackson ‘Jackie’ Hockaday, 83, of Nashville

William Jackson Hockaday (Jackie), 83, of Nashville, Ark., entered into his eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

Born Oct. 8, 1937, he was the last remaining child of Bert and Mattie Hockaday.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Judy Schmieder Hockaday; two sons, Bill Hockaday and wife Marilyn of Nashville, and Chris Hockaday and wife Christy of Conway, Ark.; grandchildren, Lyndsay Crider and husband Cole of Conway, and Blake Hockaday and wife Laura of Kenner, La.; additional family includes sister-in-law, Verna Hockaday of Nashville, niece Mandy Hockaday and nephews Jim Bob Hockaday of Nashville, and Jeff and Paul Tudor of Benton, Ark., his special fur friend, Sally, and a host of extended family and friends.

Jackie had an open heart and compassion for people and animals. He would go out of his way to help someone in need or to ensure an animal was taken care of. Often his acts of kindness and care were unspoken deeds for the many to whom received them.

Jackie retired from the Kansas City Southern Railroad, previously known as the GN&A Railroad, in 1999 after 31 years of service.

He served in the Armed Forces and received an honorable discharge after serving in Saumur, France, from 1957 – 1959.

Preceded in death were his parents, Bert and Mattie Hockaday; brother Jimmy Hockaday, sister Erma and husband Louis Tudor and niece Alice Glover.

A memorial service will be held on Aug. 26, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the Nashville Funeral Home with a family and friend visitation following the service from 6-8 p.m. in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Howard Memorial Hospital Foundation (P.O. Box 381, Nashville, AR 71852), local Humane Society, or a charity of personal choice.

