Obituary: Washington Dwayne Crisp, 85 of Mineral Springs

Washington Dwayne Crisp of Mineral Springs, age 85, passed away Aug. 17, 2021. He was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late James Cullie Crisp and of the late Amanda Mae Campbell.

He was a veteran and served in the United States Army (SP5) during the Korean Conflict, a member of American Legion (Post 1000), a Mason, and member of the Scottish Rite, a member of the Murat Shriners International, and a loyal and faithful member for over 50 years to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #481.

Washington, “Wayne” to those who knew him, is one of 13 siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Kelton, James Clyde, Calvin (Harlow), George, Charles, and Tonnie; and sisters: Ivalyne, Gertie Lee, Linda Fae, and Gennie Sue.

Washington is survived by his 2 brothers: John Thomas (J.T.) and Cullie Hansford.

Washington was close to and is survived by his 3 brothers-in-law: Richard Glass, Thomas Glass (& Sarah), Daniel (Dan) Glass (& Janet), and 3 sisters-in-law: Patricia Davis, Edrie Crisp, and Connie Crisp.

On June 24, 1967, Washington was united in marriage to Margaret Crisp, sharing life together for 54 years. Washington is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Ritterbush. He is survived by 2 sons: Allen Crisp (& Sasha) and Gerald (Jerry) Crisp (& Molly); and 3 daughters: Debbie Shukers (& Doug), Kathy Jacobson (& Gene), and Susan Laabs (& Thomas), all who loved him very much. He will be greatly missed by his entire family, including grandchildren: Douglas Shukers II, Maranda Ballard, Brian Mitchell, Charles Leissner, Krystal Pollack, Sarah Pernett, Amy Crisp, Jerry Edward Crisp, Heidi Laabs, and his 10 great-grandchildren.

Washington served in the United Stated Army for 8 years. By his example, he taught his children to honor those who served our country and protected our freedoms. He was a skilled electrician and retired from the IBEW after dedicating 28 years. He was proud to be part of the “Union” and took pride in quality craftsmanship. Never was there a challenge that he was not able to overcome. He very much loved his family, looked forward to gatherings, and enjoyed fishing/hunting and winning a good game of dominos. Washington took pride in the homes he built and cars he owned. He especially loved his Stetsons and his trucks.

He was proud of his children and their achievements, and went to great lengths to support them. He loved Margaret’s cooking (especially her fried fish, hushpuppies, and coconut cake) and the life they shared. He loved watching the birds from the front porch. When he wasn’t working or maintaining the yardwork, he enjoyed traveling with Margaret and they visited all 50 States and international travel. As much as he loved the ‘Wild West’ visiting Independence Hall, Yellowstone, driving the Alaskan Highway, seeing the Blue Ridge Mountains, beaches of Florida, and Northern corridor of Maine … Arkansas was his favorite and where he ultimately wanted to be during his final days. We know that Dad will enjoy the panoramic views of America’s landscapes from Heaven. You were the best Brother, Husband, Dad, and Papaw anyone could wish for.

Visitation will be from 11:30 until service time Friday, Aug. 20, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, at Latimer Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Rosson officiating. Interment will follow in Bluff Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Like this: Like Loading...