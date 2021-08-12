Obituary: Vickie Louise Burgess McClane, 62, of Nashville

Vickie Louise Burgess McClane, age 62, of Nashville, Ark., followed the angles to her Eternal Home on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Nashville. She was born Sept. 25, 1958, in Nashville to the late William Franklin Burgess and Wilma Verniece Avriett Burgess.

Vickie was a wonderful homemaker and a member of Open-Door Baptist Church. She loved cooking, sewing, helping anyone she could and being a wife, mother, and grandmother. But her biggest love was her Lord and Savior. She loved her church family and telling anyone she could how to receive the Lord in their life.

Preceding Vickie in death were her parents, and a brother, William “Birdie” Burgess.

She leaves behind her best friend and the love of her life for over 34 years, her husband, David McClane of Nashville; three children who were her life, David (D.J.) McClane and wife Samantha of Nashville, Lawrence McClane, and Katrina Fillmer and husband Eric, all of Murfreesboro; her siblings, Fran McWilliams of De Queen, Dwayne Burgess of Nashville, Marion J. Gibson of Missouri, Jane Burgess of Bentonville, and Lisa Allen and husband Michael of Dierks; also two grandchildren, and a large host of other family and friends too numerous to name.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends at Nashville Funeral Home on Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

