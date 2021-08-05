Obituary: Robert Carey Short, 74, of Nashville

Robert Carey Short of Nashville, age 74, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

At the age of 12, he moved to Nashville from Amarillo, Texas, with his family. He was a 1965 graduate of Nashville High and received his BS in Business Management from Southern Arkansas University.

He was a proud and active member of Midway Baptist Church where he was a deacon, led the singing, and taught an adult Sunday School class for 12 years. He was Midway’s jokester and loved to make the congregation laugh with his antics and teasing. He was also a member of the gospel band “The Testimonies” for 34 years and would often dedicate his Sunday afternoons ministering to the residents of the local nursing homes through music and song.

“Carey” to those that knew and loved him, retired from Tyson Foods in 2011 after 30 years where he was a Service Man overseeing growers. The relationships made with his growers were deep and long-lasting. He also grew chickens for Tyson for almost 40 years. Bored of retirement, he was a Maintenance Man for the Howard County Housing Authority for a short period of time where he also touched many lives.

His talents were many – fixing small motors of any kind, singing, playing his bass guitar, cooking his family cinnamon toast at any hour of the day, but most of all he was the world’s best Daddy and Pawpaw not only to his daughter and grandchildren but to any child that crossed his path. He was notorious for winning his way into children’s affections through sweets or letting them help lead the singing at church. Carey loved to hunt, fish, sing, study God’s word, watch his girls play ball, and spend time with his family. He was never truly content unless his whole family was in his sight and under his roof. In his retirement, you could find him watching ‘Gunsmoke’ beside his faithful dog, Bozo Willie, most likely eating chocolate chip cookies. And if he wasn’t there, he was fishing with one of his girls. But in everything he did, he lived for the Lord.

Carey was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Edward Short and Anna Jean Boyd Short, and his brother, Michael David Short.

He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of almost 53 years, Barbara Byrom Short; 2 sisters, Patricia Short Shell and her husband Jim of Berryville, Cindy Short Cox and her husband Gary of Murfreesboro; daughter, Amanda Short Campbell and her husband Rusty; 3 granddaughters, Ashton Short Conrad and her husband Cayden, Grace Campbell, and Maggie Campbell; great-grandson, Casey Conrad; long time friends, Kenny Dixon, O.D. Hale, Wade Wisdom, and Bill Walters and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Midway Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Mays officiating. Interment will follow in County Line Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

