Obituary: Lois Marie Ellis Gauthier, 62, of Murfreesboro

Lois Marie Ellis Gauthier, 62, of Murfreesboro died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

She was born Jan. 23, 1959, in Murfreesboro, the daughter of the late Troy Lee and Lois May Stewart Ellis.

Lois was a member of the Murfreesboro First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir.

Survivors include: her daughter, Christine Lunsford of Dierks; two sisters, Gloria Hill of Idaho Falls, Ida., and Linda Wilcox of Nashville; also grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

